Arsenal remain interested in Bundesliga ace but Tottenham also wants him

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Julian Brandt in the last few months after his resurgent form this season.

Brandt was considered dispensable at Borussia Dortmund before this season as he failed to live up to expectations since he moved to the club.

However, the attacker has now hit top form in the Bundesliga and has been one of the best performers at BVB.

This has made several clubs show an interest in his signature and Arsenal is one of them.

With a contract expiring in 2024, the Gunners could seal the deal for a small fee when the transfer window reopens, but Deutsche Welle reports that Tottenham also has an interest in his signature.

The report claims the Lilywhites consider the German a player who can make an impact in their team and will compete with Arsenal to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brandt has been resurgent this season and deserves to play for a much bigger club in Europe.

We have several attackers on our team now, but the best clubs invest in depth and we need that to remain around the top of English football.

The best selection headache for any manager is having to choose between two or three good players for a spot and Mikel Arteta will be happy to have Brandt in his squad.

