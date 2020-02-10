According to the MailOnline, Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa is still on Arsenal’s list of targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners were heavily linked with a mid-season move for the full-back. Ultimately a deal wasn’t agreed and the ace almost joined Juventus during the January transfer window.

With the Frenchman’s move to Turin collapsing, Arsenal could reignite their interest in the PSG star this summer.

The Mail add that Kurzawa is being considered because of concerns over the fitness of Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney.

The Monaco academy graduate could prove to be a cheaper option than other players at left-back with the 27-year-old available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Kurzawa has made 19 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season.

As well as Kurzawa’s vast experience at the top level with PSG, the France international’s signature on a free could allow the Gunners to invest funds in other areas of the squad.