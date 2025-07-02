Arsenal remain keen on Alexander Isak amid Newcastle talks

Arsenal’s interest in Alexander Isak remains strong, with the Swedish striker continuing to feature prominently on their transfer shortlist. Mikel Arteta’s side has long admired the Newcastle United forward, and he remains a potential solution to their ongoing search for a prolific goalscorer.

Isak’s technical ability, movement off the ball and composure in front of goal have made him one of the most exciting attacking talents in the Premier League. His performances for Newcastle over the past two seasons have not gone unnoticed, and many Arsenal supporters consider him a dream addition who could elevate their attack to another level.

Gunners Monitoring Contract Situation at St James’ Park

While Arsenal would need to negotiate a deal with Newcastle before any move could materialise, there is a belief within the Emirates hierarchy that personal terms would not be a stumbling block. The striker is reportedly open to joining a club competing more regularly for major honours, and Arsenal’s recent title challenges and Champions League participation make them an attractive destination.

However, Isak is not actively seeking a move away from Newcastle and remains happy at St James’ Park. His current club are fully aware of the growing interest and is taking steps to secure his long-term future. According to Football Insider, Newcastle have opened talks with the Swedish international over a new contract and are growing increasingly confident that he will commit to fresh terms.

Arsenal Face an Uphill Task

Convincing Newcastle to part with one of their prized assets will be no easy feat. The Magpies see Isak as central to their project and are unwilling to entertain offers, even from a club with Arsenal’s resources and ambitions. Unless the player himself expresses a desire to leave or a release clause comes into play, any approach is likely to be met with firm resistance.

For Arsenal, the path to signing Isak is far from straightforward. While their interest remains strong, they may need to explore alternative options if Newcastle succeed in tying their star striker down to a new deal.

