Arsenal remain keen on luring former star into Arteta’s backroom team

Arsenal are still keen on luring Santi Cazorla back to the Emirates in the future, despite the midfielder looking like he’s set to join Al Sadd this summer.

The creative talent isn’t ready to hang up his playing boots, and has decided to join Qatari side Al Sadd, who are currently managed by Spanish legend Xavi.

There was speculation about whether Mikel Arteta would try to bring Santi back to North London this summer, but the 35 year-old opted to take up another playing contract instead, but CaughtOffside believes that Arsenal remain keen on a reunion.

Arteta and Cazorla played alongside each other for four years, and are believed to have a strong relationship, while key figures in the Gunners setup are also said to hold him in high regard.

Edu, Freddie Ljungberg and Per Mertesacker currently hold seats in Arteta’s backroom, while Cazorla is believed to be open to taking on a sporting director role in the future, although that spot is already taken by the former at present.

Dennis Bergkamp recently told FourFourTwo that he would be interested in a return to Arsenal in a coaching role also.

Could we soon have a number of former players filling backroom roles at the club?

Patrick