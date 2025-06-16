Arsenal remain optimistic over Hale End Graduate’s contract situation

The Gunners are confidently optimistic they will tie Myles Lewis-Skelly to a new long-term contract. The player’s current deal expires in the summer of 2026, which has prompted a wave of concern around the club. Losing the promising talent for absolutely nothing will be the last thing on the club’s agenda. It is for this reason that the Gunners are actively trying to agree on a long-term deal with the 18-year-old.

Real Madrid pose a serious threat

The biggest threat currently is Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have made it a policy to sign superstar talent on a free in recent years and have added Lewis-Skelly to their list. They reportedly appreciate the youngster and see him as an ideal talent both for the present and future. Ferland Mendy’s future looks uncertain and Fran Garcia continues to struggle for form. This has opened the door for a move, given Lewis-Skelly’s capability to shine at fullback.

According to Marca, the club has asked for relevant information regarding his situation and are even preparing a plan to sign him on a free in the summer of 2026. This will have the Gunners on red alert, given Real Madrid’s success in executing such a policy in recent years. The Los Blancos have signed Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, and Trent Alexander-Arnold all on free transfers in the last three years. Frankly speaking, the Gunners should be concerned.

Advanced talks with Arsenal continue

That said, in a recent report by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal maintains a confident and optimistic disposition regarding the youngster’s future. The report confirms a deal is close to completion, with talks being at an advanced stage for a new long-term contract. In spite of the recent links to Real Madrid, the club is relaxed about the situation and fully expect him to put pen to paper on a new deal.

The youngster will hopefully look to continue his development after a breakthrough campaign. He became known for his excellent technical ability, work rate, and sheer passion for playing for the badge across 39 appearances last season. Still only 18, fans will hope he builds on these qualities to achieve great things at the club. He has already proven himself at an elite level despite his age. This should serve as encouragement, because more is surely expected to come from the Hale End graduate.

What are your thoughts on Lewis-Skelly?

Benjamin Kenneth

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…