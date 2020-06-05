Arsenal remaining games of the season forecasted, with Mikel Arteta’s side tipped to finish impressively

The Premier League is set to get restarted in just 12 days, this is good news for most fans with the competition now suspended for well over two months.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping to lead his Arsenal team into the top five when the competition eventually commences.

He has already done good work at the Emirates, helping the Gunners get back to form and staying unbeaten domestically since the start of this year.

When his team returns to action, he would hope that his players are now more at home with his ideas and that they hot the ground running.

Sun Sports certainly thinks that the Gunners will have a fine end to the season as they predicted the outcome of Arsenal’s remaining league games.

The predictions were quite impressive with the Gunners starting their return to action with a 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

The other games for Mikel Arteta’s side are predicted to end this way:

Brighton 1-3 Arsenal, Southampton 1-2 Arsenal, Arsenal 3-0 Norwich, Wolves 1-1 Arsenal, Arsenal 2-0 Leicester City, Tottenham 1-2 Arsenal, Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool, Aston Villa 1-4 Arsenal, and Arsenal 4-0 Watford.

If these predictions turn out to be true, the Gunners will have finished this year unbeaten in the league and they would have amassed a total of 64 points, which could help them get into the Champions League positions.