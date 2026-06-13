Arsenal remains behind Man Utd in the race for £80million star

Mateus Fernandes is one of the few players who are not expected to remain with West Ham in the Championship next season, and Arsenal would like to sign him.

However, the £80 million-rated midfielder is understood to be closer to a move to Manchester United, who are currently leading the Gunners in the race for his signature during the current transfer window, according to the Daily Mail..

United are keen to strengthen their midfield and have several players they would like to add to their squad this summer, with the club prepared to spend heavily on new arrivals as part of their rebuilding plans.

West Ham struggled last season and were ultimately relegated from the Premier League, but Fernandes stood out with a series of impressive performances despite the club’s difficulties.

His form has attracted attention from several top clubs across England, while teams outside the country are also monitoring his situation closely ahead of a potential bidding war.

Arsenal and Manchester United interest

Arsenal view him as a midfielder capable of making an immediate impact while also developing further in the long term. The Gunners are expected to continue their efforts to strengthen their midfield options and remain active in pursuing players who fit their tactical structure.

At present, however, Manchester United are believed to be in a stronger position in the race for his signature. Their early approach and willingness to invest significantly in the squad have given them an advantage over Arsenal, although the situation remains fluid.

Transfer race still open

There is still time for the situation to change, with Fernandes’ personal preference likely to play a decisive role in determining his next destination. The midfielder will have a major say in the final outcome, as both clubs attempt to convince him that their project offers the best path forward.

Arsenal remain interested and will continue to monitor developments, but they will need to overcome United’s current lead if they are to secure his signature before the window closes.

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