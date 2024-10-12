Arsenal remains confident that Odegaard will return to fitness before December

Recent reports suggest that Martin Odegaard has experienced a significant setback in his recovery from the injury sustained during the September international break.

The Norwegian midfielder has been one of Arsenal’s key players this season, and his absence has impacted the team’s creativity.

Initially, the Gunners underestimated the severity of his injury and expected his return by November, even after realising the extent of the issue.

However, recent rumours have suggested that Odegaard suffered a setback that could keep him sidelined until December, dealing a significant blow to the team.

Despite these reports, Football London claims that Arsenal remains confident their captain will be back in action by November.

The club intends to avoid rushing his recovery but believes he will make sufficient progress in the coming weeks to return before the end of the year.

Having Odegaard back as soon as possible is important for us as a club, and the Norwegian is also eager to be back.

Hopefully, there will be no setback that postpones his return date unnecessarily.

We need our captain back soon because we have missed his calm and creative influence in our midfield.

