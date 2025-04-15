Arsenal remains convinced that Newcastle star could shine in their team

Arsenal continue to explore options to strengthen their squad ahead of the next transfer window, and several Newcastle United players are reportedly on their radar. Among those being monitored, Anthony Gordon has emerged as the most admired by the North London club.

Arsenal have shown interest in Newcastle talents in the past, including Bruno Guimaraes and, more recently, Alexander Isak. However, financial considerations are believed to be a significant factor, with both players appearing too costly for Arsenal to realistically pursue at this time. As a result, the club may be forced to explore more affordable alternatives that can still bring quality and depth to the Emirates.

While Gordon is unlikely to come cheaply, Football Insider reports that Arsenal’s interest in the winger is intensifying. The club reportedly view him as the standout candidate among Newcastle’s current crop of stars, and discussions may soon be initiated to explore the feasibility of a transfer.

Andrea Berta, who has been tasked with overseeing the improvement of Arsenal’s squad, is expected to lead these negotiations. His responsibilities also include pursuing other targets, including Nico Williams. However, with Williams proving difficult to convince over a move to the Premier League, the urgency surrounding Gordon’s potential acquisition has grown.

Arsenal are now preparing to approach Newcastle United regarding Gordon’s availability. Despite this growing interest, there is no expectation that negotiations will be straightforward. Newcastle are financially robust and under no pressure to sell key players. Gordon is regarded as one of the Premier League’s most promising wingers and remains an integral part of their plans moving forward.

Should Arsenal succeed in bringing him to the Emirates, it would represent a significant coup. Gordon’s pace, creativity, and work rate would undoubtedly enhance the Gunners’ attacking options. However, his value to Newcastle means the club are likely to stand firm unless presented with a compelling offer.