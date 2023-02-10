Arsenal remains firmly in the race for World Cup finalist

Arsenal has been interested in a move for Marcus Thuram since it became clear the Frenchman will leave Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of this season.

The attacker had a brilliant first half of the term and when he was at the World Cup, his future was the subject of much speculation.

However, Gladbach decided against selling him in January even though he is leaving as a free agent in the summer.

Arsenal has been improving the quality of their squad and believes Thuram could do a job at the Emirates, but the Gunners are not the only club keen to add him to their squad.

A report on Sport insists he has many suitors even in England, but Arsenal is one of the most important.

The Gunners could speak to his entourage and find an agreement that sees him move to London at the end of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have had a good season, but to maintain this success, we have to continue adding new players to our squad so that we do not drop the high standards we set so far.

However, Thuram must be prepared to spend some time on the bench when he joins because we already have some top attackers in our group.

