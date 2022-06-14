Arsenal remains in the lead as player agent flies into London

Arsenal has remained interested in a move for Gabriel Jesus and Calciomercato.it reports that they are the favourites to add the Manchester City man to their team.
The Gunners want to bolster their attack with new signings, and Jesus looks set to leave Manchester City.
The Citizens have signed Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, and these transfers have pushed him further down the pecking order.
He will now leave so he can keep playing regular football, and he would get that at Arsenal.
Alexandre Lacazette has joined Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang through the exit door at the Emirates.
Jesus could become their main man, but the report adds that Juventus is also keen to sign the Brazilian.
They want him to deputise for Dusan Vlahovic, whom they signed in the January transfer window.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Making Jesus our main striker is one way to win the race for his signature.
He can win trophies at City, so the only reason he will want a move to Arsenal is to get regular playing time.
As long as we can assure him of that in negotiations, he should be a happy man.
Now we need to find an agreement with City, hopefully, they will quote a reasonable price for his signature.
Is anybody excited about this?
I am not unless he is Pepes replacement then that’s okay but only for under £35m but that still leaves that big gap no9 spot and Jesus isn’t that ST we need to fill that gap. Just a like for like for Pepe with abit more intensity.
Bissouma/Perisic is away to Spurs, Nunez to Liverpool (Luiz Diaz in Jan), Haaland/Alverez to City & Unknown Marquinho to Arsenal, even adding Jesus doesn’t make that much of a difference or statement.
Still early but we are even more behind than we were a week ago from the teams above us & Chelsea have not even started yet with their billion pound squad full of quality.
Saka, Saliba & Martinelli signing new deals is a must now but you have to admit they could end up leaving If we fall further behind. Saliba may end uo at Marseille come September, this is Arteta & Arsenal were taking about.
Hope we do something soon but is Jesus enough along with possibly Teilimans to push us on? Is that the star players we are getting this summer as we royally messed up UCL to attract better players?
“Is anybody excited about this”?
Not too sure mate but personally I’m not .
We are scrap feeding ATM no CL football is a big hindrance to us .
We dont need another small technical striker, i dont get this at all, if it is true. It stinks of Edu again but no real plan for the team.
Unfortunately Reggie we do not have a plan as we’ve been lead to believe,not getting that forth spot as seriously set us back regarding who we can sign .
But that for me was to be expected,I hold no serious expectations this coming season and once again I believe we will be struggling to get top 5-7 .
England under Southgate is like what arsenal is like under Arteta except England has the better players.
Just shows why having a good coach is key as well as having good players
Just exactly what i was thinking and play the same crap style of football. Southgate is wasting good talent coaching England.
That result was embarrassing