Arsenal remains in the lead as player agent flies into London

Arsenal has remained interested in a move for Gabriel Jesus and Calciomercato.it reports that they are the favourites to add the Manchester City man to their team.

The Gunners want to bolster their attack with new signings, and Jesus looks set to leave Manchester City.

The Citizens have signed Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, and these transfers have pushed him further down the pecking order.

He will now leave so he can keep playing regular football, and he would get that at Arsenal.

Alexandre Lacazette has joined Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang through the exit door at the Emirates.

Jesus could become their main man, but the report adds that Juventus is also keen to sign the Brazilian.

They want him to deputise for Dusan Vlahovic, whom they signed in the January transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Making Jesus our main striker is one way to win the race for his signature.

He can win trophies at City, so the only reason he will want a move to Arsenal is to get regular playing time.

As long as we can assure him of that in negotiations, he should be a happy man.

Now we need to find an agreement with City, hopefully, they will quote a reasonable price for his signature.