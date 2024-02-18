Arsenal remains in the running to sign a Barcelona star

Arsenal is reportedly still in contention to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha, despite facing competition from various other teams for his signature.

Raphinha has been a target for Arsenal since his time at Leeds United in the Premier League, but he eventually opted to join Barcelona. However, with stiff competition for a starting spot at Nou Camp due to the abundance of attacking players, there is speculation that Raphinha might be open to leaving the club.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal is closely monitoring the situation, and despite interest from several Premier League sides, they remain a serious contender for the Brazilian winger. The Gunners view Raphinha as one of the top attackers on the market who can enhance their squad, and they are prepared to make a substantial offer to secure his services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raphinha did well in the Premier League and remains reliable at Barcelona, but he might want a return to England.

At Arsenal, he would still compete with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli for a starting spot, but he might be confident that he could bench either player.

Barca will not want to lose such an influential player, which means we are likely to have to pay a huge fee to make them allow him to join us.