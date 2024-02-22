Arsenal remains in the running to sign Juventus star in the summer

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Adrien Rabiot over the last few months, as it appears the Frenchman is set to leave Juventus at the end of this season.

Juventus is keen for him to sign an extension to his current deal, but Rabiot is not enthusiastic about staying in Turin and has stalled talks of an extension.

This reluctance has attracted interest from several clubs vying to include him in their squad, and according to a report from The Sun, Arsenal is one of them.

Arsenal has enhanced its squad with some of the finest players in Europe over the last few terms, and adding an experienced player like Rabiot to their midfield could be beneficial.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Arsenal will have another opportunity to improve their options, and Rabiot could be one of their potential acquisitions.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rabiot has been one of the finest midfielders in Italy for some time, and Juve is desperate to keep him because he is doing well in their squad.

He would be a fine addition to our group, but the Frenchman is already approaching 30, so he would not be a long-term solution, however, he would bring experience and cost nothing in terms of a transfer fee.

