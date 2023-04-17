Arsenal remains interested in signing Chelsea player for free

N’Golo Kante has entered the radar of Arsenal as he nears the end of his time at Chelsea.

The World Cup winner has been plagued by injury this term and has hardly played, but Chelsea wants him to stay.

The Blues have been in talks with his entourage and hope to find an agreement soon, but Eurosport reveals Arsenal is monitoring his situation at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners see him as a player that can help them to win more trophies at the Emirates and will move to add him to their squad in the summer if he does not sign a new deal.

Mikel Arteta’s side has often signed players from Chelsea and the latest is Jorginho, who moved to the Emirates in the last transfer window.

More players will move across from either club and Arsenal hopes it is Kante who leaves Chelsea for them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kante has been one of the most accomplished players in the Premier League and would be a superb addition to our squad.

We have a long history of signing players from Chelsea, but not all of them have been a success.

Willian was terrible and David Luiz divided opinion, Kante could become another flop at the Emirates despite his fine reputation now.

