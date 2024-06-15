Arsenal remains keen on £42 million La Liga winger despite his recent comments

Nico Williams recently addressed his future, insisting he is happy at Athletic Bilbao and now wants to focus on winning Euro 2024 with Spain.

The attacker is on Arsenal’s radar, and the Gunners have expressed their desire to sign him.

Despite having some of the finest attackers in the Premier League, Arsenal perceives a lack of options on the wing, prompting consideration of new signings.

Williams, who has been one of the standout players in Spanish football recently, is among their targets.

Arsenal remains keen on recruiting him and is prepared to pursue his signature vigorously, despite his recent statement about his contentment at Athletic Bilbao and his focus on Euro 2024.

According to Football London, Arsenal is undeterred by his comments, and they may activate his £42.1 million release clause after Euro 2024.

Williams has been one of the finest attackers in Spanish football, and it would be tough to make him leave the Spanish top-flight and move to England, but we are one of the top clubs in Europe, and our manager is from his country.

