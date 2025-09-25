Arsenal remains keen on completing double La Liga deal

Arsenal have maintained a keen interest in the Spanish top flight, with Sevilla’s Lucien Agoume and Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad among their primary targets. Both players are integral to their current teams, and the Gunners have reportedly been monitoring their progress for some time.

Arsenal’s Strategy in La Liga

Mikel Arteta has frequently looked to La Liga for potential signings, with many of his acquisitions from Spain performing strongly since joining the Premier League. Agoume has attracted interest from a number of top English clubs, and it appears only a matter of time before he departs Sevilla. Arsenal are positioning themselves as the likely next step in his career, with Fichajes reporting that they retain a very strong interest in his signature, alongside that of Kubo.

The club’s existing relationship with Real Sociedad is also expected to facilitate any potential deal, having secured several successful transfers from the Basque side in recent windows. This familiarity may prove advantageous in negotiations, as Arsenal look to reinforce their squad with proven talent from the Spanish league.

Investment and Ambitions

Securing both Agoume and Kubo is projected to cost around 75 million euros, according to the report. While a significant outlay, the Gunners view these acquisitions as vital for maintaining competitiveness at both domestic and European levels. For a club of Arsenal’s stature, continuous improvement of the squad is essential, and these two players are expected to contribute immediately to the team’s ambitions.

By targeting emerging stars from La Liga, Arsenal aim to bolster creativity, depth, and technical quality across the squad. Such reinforcements are likely to enhance their prospects of challenging for trophies in the near future, aligning with Arteta’s broader strategy of blending youth, experience, and proven talent to remain competitive in the Premier League and Europe.

Ultimately, Agoume and Kubo represent not only immediate improvements but also long-term investments in Arsenal’s continued success, ensuring the club can compete at the highest level for years to come.

