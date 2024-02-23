Arsenal remains keen on €60m rated Juventus youngster

Kenan Yildiz is a name every football fan should remember because the Juventus youngster is a budding superstar. He made his debut with the first team at the end of last year and has consistently showcased superb performances since then.

The young talent consistently delivers top-notch performances, drawing the attention of several top European clubs. Arsenal has been monitoring him for some time, and the Gunners maintain their interest in adding him to their squad at the end of this season.

Arsenal has a history of investing in young players, and they believe Yildiz would be a valuable addition to their group. There is a serious intent to sign him, and Juventus is preparing for potential negotiations.

While Juventus wants Yildiz to stay, they are open to selling him for a substantial fee. A report on Calcioinpillole reveals that they value him at €60 million.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Yildiz is a fantastic talent and most followers of Serie A have been impressed by how he plays, but the youngster is not yet worth €60m.

Juve has fixed that fee to make clubs withdraw their interest in his signature and that is what we should do.

