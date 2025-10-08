Arsenal remains keen on Serie A man despite his club’s stance

Arsenal have reportedly been tracking Kenan Yildiz for over a year, with the Juventus star remaining a top target for the Gunners. The Juventus number 10 has developed into one of the most promising attackers in Europe. Having joined Juventus from Bayern Munich as a teenager, Yildiz has become a central figure in Turin, attracting interest from some of the continent’s top clubs.

Arsenal have a well-established approach to recruiting young, talented players who are already making a mark at the highest level. Yildiz fits this profile, offering creativity, technical ability, and versatility that could complement Arsenal’s current squad. His capacity to influence games from the number 10 position makes him an appealing prospect for Mikel Arteta, who has consistently sought players capable of enhancing the team both immediately and in the long term. According to ESPN, Arsenal continue to monitor Yildiz closely, despite Juventus making it clear that the player is not for sale.

Juventus’s Commitment to Retaining Yildiz

Juventus consider Yildiz a vital part of their squad and is reportedly preparing a new, lucrative contract to secure his services for the foreseeable future. This approach underlines how highly the club value him, both for his on-field contributions and his standing within the team. Retaining a player of Yildiz’s calibre is a priority, as Juventus are aware that losing him would not only weaken their squad but also send a message to other young talents considering the club.

Arsenal’s Ambition and the Player’s Perspective

While Yildiz is reportedly happy in Turin, where he is regarded as a prominent figure and a poster boy for Juventus, the prospect of joining Arsenal could be enticing. Moving to London would provide a new challenge in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues, offering him the opportunity to develop his game further and gain experience on a different stage. Arsenal are prepared to test Juventus’s resolve, and its interest highlights the club’s ambition to continue enhancing its squad with young, high-potential talent.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…