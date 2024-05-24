Arsenal remains keen on signing Ajax teenage star

Jorrel Hato is expected to become one of Ajax’s next big stars after breaking into their first team very early in his career.

At 17, he already captained the Dutch club and has remained one of their most important players in defence.

He is now 18, and Arsenal has been following him for some time, hoping to secure his transfer when he decides to move to a bigger club.

The Sun reveals that the Gunners remain keen on ensuring he joins them, and it will be interesting to see if they will look to sign him this summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Hato always delivers a mature performance when he plays, and it is difficult to tell that he is such a young player.

This is good for us because it means we are signing a player with long-term value who is already mature enough to handle the pressure of playing in the big games.

Hato has been an exciting defender to watch, and he probably is not ready to change clubs just yet.

However, we need to keep an eye on him and ensure that he does not move to another club when he is ready to take the step up to a bigger one.

We already have a good relationship with Ajax, having signed Jurrien Timber from the Dutchmen at the beginning of this season.

ADMIN COMMENT

