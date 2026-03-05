Nico Williams
Arsenal remains keen on signing Spanish attacker in the summer

Nico Williams

Nico Williams has established himself as one of the most talented wingers in world football, and Arsenal have reportedly monitored his progress for several seasons. The Gunners view the Spanish star as one of Europe’s top attackers and have pursued him since the summer of 2024.

Williams played a key role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, which further highlighted his quality on the international stage. Arsenal attempted to sign him during that period, but Barcelona appeared to hold the advantage. In a surprising move, Williams instead committed to a ten-year contract with Athletic Club, a decision that shocked fans and pundits alike.

Arsenal Set Sights On Williams

Despite the long-term deal at Athletic, a move away from the club remains a possibility. According to Football Insider, Arsenal are targeting a transfer for Williams once the current season concludes. Athletic have indicated their desire to retain the winger by offering a further long-term contract, yet his existing terms include a release clause of €100 million. Several interested clubs may be willing to meet that fee if Williams expresses an interest in leaving Bilbao.

Arsenal are reportedly considering changes to their attacking roster at the end of the season, with Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli tipped to depart. Williams could serve as an ideal replacement for either player, offering not only immediate quality but also long-term potential due to his age and development trajectory.

Nico Williams
(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Long-Term Investment

Adding Williams would provide Arsenal with a winger capable of influencing matches at the highest level while securing a young talent who can contribute over many seasons. His pace, skill and creativity on the flanks would complement Mikel Arteta’s tactical approach and strengthen the club’s attacking options in both domestic and European competitions.

If Arsenal are successful, Williams could become a cornerstone of their forward line, offering both immediate impact and sustained value as the club looks to refresh its squad.


