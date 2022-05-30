Arsenal remains the most interested club in 60m euros striker

Victor Osimhen is one of the names on Arsenal’s shortlist as they search for a new striker.
The Nigerian has been on their radar since he played for Lille in France, but he chose to move to Napoli instead.
At the Italian club, he has proven that he is a quality striker, and he might leave them this summer.
Fichajes.net names him as one of the many Napoli players who are on the radar of the top European sides.
He is their main forward, but Europe’s best sides are circling. It remains unclear how many suitors he has, but the report claims Arsenal has the strongest interest in him.
The Gunners are looking for a new forward, but he would not come cheap with the report claiming he is worth 60m euros to Napoli now.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Osimhen has proven to be one of the finest players we can add to our squad, and the Nigerian will most likely thrive in England.
At 23, he still has a long way to go in his career, and if we sign him now, we would reap the long-term benefits of having him on our books.
But 60m euros might be too big for the striker, and Napoli probably has to reduce that asking price to get Arsenal to do business.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video – The Just Arsenal Show: Alfie and Rob discuss Nketiah and Elneny and how the latest news affects Arsenal’s transfer window
15 CommentsAdd a Comment
Honestly this would be huge, all those crosses we put in.
It’s €100m euros for him or Nunez.
Benfica are not in the champions league so a better chance at Darwin as I don’t think he would leave Napoli so soon after arriving and in champions league.
@Sean
Ten Hag has made Nunez a priority signing. So, we can forget about him…IJS
They’ve got just 120 million for their recruitment this summer,too small for a new manager to overhaul with so i don’t see them engaging in a serious bidding war for top players this summer.IAJS.
@Fk
I don’t see us getting him, thats for sure…IJS
I read we offered £77 quid for him so what dropped it? ADL is a money grabber and €60m won’t cut it for him. I say we leave him and get Jesus or get both of them together, if possible
No team seem interested in doing business with us,i’m afraid we will end up with morata,depay and the likes cos those selling teams keep overpricing our targets.100 and 55 million for osimhen and jesus is insane,JEEZ!!!.Maybe we should go all out and concentrate on gnabry instead.
Yeah 100m for Nunez or Osimhen.
Arsenal would prefer one of these two but are saying they want Jesus because he comes at half the cost.
But what is the obsession with huge price tag strikers or huge price players anyway? Unless they are Haaland are any of them worth it?
Lukaku Havertz Werner Zyech Pulisic cost 300 mill. Chelksea finished just 5 points ahead of us. Pogba Maguire Sancho Wanbisaka Bruno cost 300m and United finished 11 points behind us. Pepe Aubamayang Lacazette cost 182mill and were virtually useless this season. Saka free ESR free Martinelli 7mill led our goal scoring stats. We only needed 2 more goals to make top 4. Eddie Balogun and Mike Biereth would be just fine as a strike force. But the fans must have their expensive shiny new toys. Id be happy with a zero spend on new player summer.
Fairfan* you can give Kevin Hart a run for his money, believe me.
Maybe you haven’t noticed the number of competitive clubs for European places have increased, intensifying the intensity of the game.
To survive, a club must have very strong first eleven and have dual players on each position on same level…..
Scouting takes money, outright purchase? Well there ain’t enough strikers in the world right now at the top, 20 goals per season strikers, should you identify any, then £60m is minimum.
So it’s a billionaires game, not tactics, not elegant coach , but money and more money
Money is certainly important but Fairfan actually makes some very important points here.
There is an obsession with expensive players which often outweighs their potential value to the team.
Add jesus and nune and we we in the pl
I fully agree with you, For that kind of money I would rather go for Jesus and Gnabry. A front three of Saka Jesus and Gnabry would be a dream, Saka should give you ten plus goals a season and he is still in his development stage, Jesus and Gnabry has the potential to give us 15 plus each and all three are good at pressing the opposing defense. Not to mention the big match experience of Gnabry and Jesus, Saka can learn so much from those two.
60M€?Napoli paid 73M to get him from Lille, possibly rising up to 80M with add-ons.am I missing something?
Well, all this talk of forwards sounds great…
But we lost the midfield battle against Spurs in the make-up game, and therefore our UCL place.
So, unless we do something in the summer to redress that, I feel we will lose to them again next season (and to most of the other top EPL teams)!!
Currently,
We have the oft injured Partey,
The never-going-to-set-the-world on-fire Elneny
We have the “Xhaka” who sometimes look likes he is carrying an anvil when he plays.
Finally, there is the young Lokonga, who might well get better over time, but I think he needs to be loaned out so at least he can get playing time.
Tielemans is NOT a DM
Neves is NOT a DM
Maddison is NOT a DM
Consequently, I believe we need to spend a fair amount of this years summer budget on securing a top class DM.
I think only then should we see how much is left over, and try to get our forward (s).
PS I am intrigued as to why Wenger, Emery and now Arteta all had a problem with Saliba.
Any thoughts?
We first have to get DM of which Bisouma is just here for less than 50m then we get a striker of 20+goals a season.sell Xhaka and get Nkoukou and ouar the squard will be balanced in January in case of any gap.