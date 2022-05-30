Arsenal remains the most interested club in 60m euros striker

Victor Osimhen is one of the names on Arsenal’s shortlist as they search for a new striker.

The Nigerian has been on their radar since he played for Lille in France, but he chose to move to Napoli instead.

At the Italian club, he has proven that he is a quality striker, and he might leave them this summer.

Fichajes.net names him as one of the many Napoli players who are on the radar of the top European sides.

He is their main forward, but Europe’s best sides are circling. It remains unclear how many suitors he has, but the report claims Arsenal has the strongest interest in him.

The Gunners are looking for a new forward, but he would not come cheap with the report claiming he is worth 60m euros to Napoli now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen has proven to be one of the finest players we can add to our squad, and the Nigerian will most likely thrive in England.

At 23, he still has a long way to go in his career, and if we sign him now, we would reap the long-term benefits of having him on our books.

But 60m euros might be too big for the striker, and Napoli probably has to reduce that asking price to get Arsenal to do business.

