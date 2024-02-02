Arsenal has successfully secured a new long-term deal with real estate company Sobha, yielding a substantial financial benefit of approximately £15 million per season for the club. The Gunners, under the management of Mikel Arteta, have experienced a resurgence, reestablishing themselves as a prominent force in English football.

As Arsenal’s on-field success continues to capture attention, the club has become an increasingly attractive proposition for various brands seeking to align themselves with its success. The latest addition to the club’s sponsorship portfolio is Sobha, a real estate firm.

According to reports from Football Insider, Arsenal and Sobha have entered into a multi-year agreement, encompassing a significant financial commitment. An integral component of this partnership involves the renaming of Arsenal’s renowned training ground, which will now be referred to as the Sobha Realty Training Centre.

Not every Arsenal fan will be comfortable with the renaming aspect of this deal, but the club needs business deals like this to survive without having to sell players.

We are one of the top clubs in the world, and our players earn so much money. If we don’t make enough to keep them happy they will leave.

With time, we will get used to the new name and focus more on the on-field success we will enjoy from the boys.

Hopefully, this season can still end with a trophy, even though that is much harder to achieve now.

