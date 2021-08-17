Arsenal renew sponsorship contract in a boost to their finances

Arsenal has renewed their Visit Rwanda sponsorship deal for the next four years, a development that adds some good money to their coffers.

The Gunners have been on the lookout for funds as they look to add new players to their squad in this transfer window and this will go a long way.

The president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, had recently criticised them because of their embarrassing opening day loss to Brentford, but that didn’t stop his country from continuing their business relationship with the club.

Chris Wheatley claims that the Gunners and the African nation have renewed their partnership that will see the Gunners still wear the “Visit Rwanda” on their sleeves for the next four years.

The deal is reportedly worth £10million-a-year, which means they are guaranteed £40million in revenue for the next four years.

Arsenal has suffered from a loss of revenue in the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic which struck early last year.

They have been unable to earn matchday revenues until now that the turnstiles have just been opened at UK clubs.

They will now hope this deal is just the start of more to come for them as things return to normal around the world.