Arsenal repeat the same old mistakes to lose at Man United

Arsenal repeat same mistakes to lose at Old Trafford by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, our naivety cost us again. Sadly, I expected it. Unfortunately Mikel fell to the usual trap United set up for us again. What hurts is that again goals come more from our own mistakes than some brilliant football from them.
On their first goal Gabriel went for a challenge, didn’t get the ball, nor did he bring the man down, then Zinchenko went in the middle leaving Antony all alone.
On their second goal, Sambi gave a very dodgy ball that put them on the break, we again didn’t take the man down, one stupid ball through the middle and we went behind again.
On their third goal we were cut open by one pass again failing to take the man down. We should’ve done better but we lacked the experience. We should’ve addressed the midfield.
I’m really disappointed, because I expected it. I knew this would happen and I still went to watch it in a bar that was full of United fans by the time the game started… And we were playing well in the second half, but then conceded a stupid goal. I look at the bench and I’m worried. I think the 3 subs disrupted the balance of the team, it just hurts how easily we allowed their goals again.
Our game management was stupid. We should’ve be more smart and calm it down a little after our equaliser, instead we went gung ho and left ourselves exposed.
For me nothing has changed until we go to those grounds and actually win, or at least we could’ve taken the point. Nothing will change from talking after the game, but it’s disappointing.
Hopefully we can bounce back against Everton and see some new faces in the EL.
Konstantin
——————————————————-
Arteta: ‘Arsenal need to play with more courage’
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
19 CommentsAdd a Comment
Ten Hag just used a park-the-bus tactic that Mourinho and Rodgers always does against us, which could go either way
I think our players and manager were just too intimidated by Man United supporters
Agree with you but as I said before in another comment on mine Arteta lost the tactical game. This is how Man united have been playing against big teams at home. They sit back and hit on counter to utilise the pace they have upfront. They don’t have the quality to open up defences any more when they have majority of possession hence struggle against small teams. We should have learnt from Liverpool defeat and should have played this as away game not as home. Sooner or later united would have had to come out under the pressure of home crowd to get a winner and that was our opportunity to counter with our pace. We were just too eager to win and played right into their hands. But I am sure at home Emirates it will be a completely different story we might see same score line but reversed in our favour.
Yes. It might’ve been better to lure Man United into our half, because they were under pressure of their own supporters
Ten Hag showed his experience as a serial Eredivisie winner
On the positive side, we fought our way back in the game in a manner that we have not usually been doing for a few seasons in big matches. The problem was after the goal went in we lacked the experience to change the tempo of the game after the equalizer. We let United play on the break and we punished for it.
We really not have a lot of experience in the side.
It’s more like we underestimated man utd, u have seen this guys football from their last 3 game and you still let it happen well we move on to the next games ahead
There was nothing intimidating about that United team and the fans. They got outplayed, and it’s not the first time.
The played same way against Liverpool, Leicester, Southampton and us, score one goal and get outplayed while defending with their lives. It’s juts like our run under Emery. The results ain’t telling the actual truth about how they play as a team.
You can see they struggle to play under the press and they struggled to string passes unlike us.
It was a good game plan from us, but Arteta could’ve done better. Asked the team to press United, they have no press resistant players and they’re less technical than us all over the pitch. Put them under the press and force them to go long, knowing Saliba and Gabriel’s height will help win most of their aerial balls. I don’t understand why we didn’t press like we do.
There’s so much positives from us, like Arteta said, it won’t affect our confidence. We’ll pick up next week.
I’ll be seeing the Europa league game just so I can watch Vieria play. ESR is injured again🤦🏽♂️
His fitness level is a concern, and it’s funny there were people who were abusing Arteta and saying he just didn’t want to play the boy when Arteta went about his fitness issues before he got blooded into the team that Dec.
I don’t understand what he did yesterday that he went into the dressing room injured again.
Hope he recovers early, we can’t have players going out injured now that Europa league is here
It happened with Martinelli. Mikel kept him out of the team for a long while to sort his fitness problems out.
Konstantin we shit ourselves in the foot, we knew how Manchester will play yet didn’t plan nor anticipate the on how to mitigate/ twart their counter attacks and boy they did them well. We should have killed the tempo after equalising, they were the team under pressure, playing at home wherus we only needed not to loose .
we Shot*
Love the typo
Still appropriate
I think we needed that, to bring us back down to earth and sharpen our focus…IJS
Exactly
This season it will how we respond after defeats because we know eithihad, Anfield and Lane we wont get any points. So we will see how the team as matured in one year based on how they respond to these defeats. First test is now after loosing to united. If we do downhill in few games after this then we have not learnt anything from previous matches. Plus its also a test for our fans as well how mature they are instead of poiting guns and piling pressure on the team they should really back them in next match to bounce back. I have a feeling that is exactly what fans will do at Emirates if current support we have seen at Emirates to go by.
Well from my own point of view I’ll blame the Coach. The lads give their best! When we equalised, we should have withdrawn a little and take control instead of rushing and keeping a very high line which leaves us exposed. I assume the coach supposed to caution them. Their midfield is better or more experienced than our own since we have Sambi who’s not yet exposed to big games and formidable opposition. We are still leading, I hope we will learn. Need for a very good DM that can complement Partey!
Looking at the disallowed goal by Martinelli showed us why we needed a midfielder who can intercept opposition attacks. The counter was on so quickly after that recovery. We don’t have any midfielders on the roster capable of doing that.
Well we go again I’d take 15points from a possible 18 .viera- had a great Cameo and didn’t shy from shooting,if the few minutes he was on the pitch are anything to go by we might have found another gem. And as Arteta said we go again, no confidence shuttered
I am pleasantly surprised to go along with most of your comments KM as you and I tend to have differing views on the subject of our team and Manager who has to learn to walk before he can run.Your use of the word naive is spot on on this occasion..Having equalised, we had the opportunity to play an ordinary Man Utd side at their own game.Instead we pushed on for the winner and were caught with two sucker punches.Many will applaud the attacking philosophy used by Arteta, but to me this was a great opportunity to bring Utd out of their shell and create space to cash in.Arteta will probably stick to his guns but his desire to “control” the match is worthless if we lose 3 points.A draw at Old Trafford is perfectly acceptable to me and I suspect most rational Arsenal fans but unfortunately we passed up a great opportunity to do just that. On another matter, I am concerned at the witch hunt which seems to be taking place against Sambi.Let’s get the facts straight.He was not directly responsible for the loss of the first two goals.Zinchenko and the much vaunted Saliba were found wanting but because they are revered by certain fans as “new additions” they seem to be exempt for criticism?Saliba in particular needs to improve his positional sense and back off when faced with a speedmerchant like Rachford.In the case of Zinchenko he was sucked in and left Anthony unattended.Basically he is a central midfield player not a left back and for that reason I was very surprised to see Tierney left on the bench.
I don’t know why but for some reason we seem to leave our brains at Emirates everytime we visit Old Trafford. Hopefully we finally learned yesterday, we should have been the ones parking the bus
Personal thought it was an even game and was surprised how good Utd played after their crappy start to the season .
Unfortunately they took their chances we didn’t simple as that .
Abit naive after the subs came on but we needed freshening up .
Still top ,so on to the next .