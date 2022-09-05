Arsenal repeat the same old mistakes to lose at Man United

On their first goal Gabriel went for a challenge, didn’t get the ball, nor did he bring the man down, then Zinchenko went in the middle leaving Antony all alone.

On their second goal, Sambi gave a very dodgy ball that put them on the break, we again didn’t take the man down, one stupid ball through the middle and we went behind again.

On their third goal we were cut open by one pass again failing to take the man down. We should’ve done better but we lacked the experience. We should’ve addressed the midfield.

I’m really disappointed, because I expected it. I knew this would happen and I still went to watch it in a bar that was full of United fans by the time the game started… And we were playing well in the second half, but then conceded a stupid goal. I look at the bench and I’m worried. I think the 3 subs disrupted the balance of the team, it just hurts how easily we allowed their goals again.

Our game management was stupid. We should’ve be more smart and calm it down a little after our equaliser, instead we went gung ho and left ourselves exposed.

For me nothing has changed until we go to those grounds and actually win, or at least we could’ve taken the point. Nothing will change from talking after the game, but it’s disappointing.

Hopefully we can bounce back against Everton and see some new faces in the EL.