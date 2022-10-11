Arsenal report huge ticket sales ahead of Man United Womens clash

Arsenal report huge ticket sales ahead of Manchester United WSL clash By Michelle

Arsenal have confirmed that 20,000 tickets have already been sold for their Barclays Women’s Super League match against Manchester United Women at the Emirates Stadium.

The two football heavyweights will meet at Emirates on Saturday November 19th (5.30pm kick-off). The match will be the second league fixture to be staged at the Emirates Stadium this season.

Arsenal’s first appearance at the Emirates Stadium in 2022/2023 saw them take on their neighbours and arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby in September. The Gunners dominated that match with a 4-0 win in front of an all-time Barclays Women’s Super League record crowd of 47,367.

Arsenal fans must have thoroughly enjoyed that victory, with 20,000 tickets already being snapped up at a phenomenal rate for the Manchester United game next month. There are still six weeks to go until the game and we think there is every chance that Arsenal will attract a similar attendance for the Manchester United game as they recorded in the Spurs clash.

In addition to the Manchester United fixture, the Gunners will stage all of their 2022/2023 UEFA Women’s Champions League matches at the Emirates Stadium. They will also face Chelsea at the venue early next year.

There has been unprecedented demand for tickets for women´s football since the Lionesses’ stunning Euro 2022 final win over Germany in the summer, with no signs of that demand slowing down which is great news for the game.

This match is now a confirmed broadcast pick and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Ticket pricing

General Admission – £12 adult / £6 concession

Club Level – £35 adult / £17.50 concession

Can Arsenal get anywhere near the record-breaking attendance they achieved at their clash with Spurs, at Emirates in September? Or can they smash the record? What do you think? Have you got your tickets?

