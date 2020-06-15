Arsenal reported having offered a huge pay rise to their La Liga target

Arsenal seems to be going all out in their bid to land Thomas Partey this summer with a new report claiming that they are offering him a huge pay rise.

The report from Goal claims that Mikel Arteta’s side is so keen to land him in the summer that they have offered to triple his current earnings at Atletico Madrid.

The Ghanaian has emerged as an important summer transfer target for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looks to shore up his midfield ahead of next season.

However, the Gunners are not the only team looking to sign him with the likes of PSG and Juventus (Football Ghana) also being linked with a move for him.

Atletico Madrid also wants to keep him (The Guardian) and they have tried to give him a new deal, but talks have stalled.

His current release clause is more than £40 million which could pose an issue for Arsenal looking at the cost-cutting measures that the club has embarked on recently.

However, it remains unclear how much will be made available to Arteta in the next transfer window and how much the Spaniard would be able to raise from the sale of some unwanted players in his team.

If this report is true, then the Gunners may be close to landing the midfielder because that offer might be too good to turn down.