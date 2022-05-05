Arsenal reported to be happy to pay €20m for Serie A teenager

Aaron Hickey has been a revelation at Bologna in this campaign, and the Italian club could lose the bright teenage full-back soon, amidst interest from Arsenal.

He joined them from Hearts in 2020, and his gamble to swap his country for a new challenge has paid off so far.

He has consistently been one of the finest players in Serie A. At 19, he has played in over 30 league matches for Bologna this season.

His fine performances for them are attracting admiring glances from clubs outside, and Football Italia claims Arsenal’s interest is serious.

Mikel Arteta has identified him as a player to add to his squad, and the report claims the Gunners have no issues paying the €20m valuation his present club has placed on him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nuno Tavares is having a tough debut season, and he might not be the solution to our left-back spot.

As we rebuild and play catchup to Manchester City and Liverpool, we need only players that can deliver.

Hickey would be a much better back up to Kieran Tierney, and he has time to develop further into a sounder player.