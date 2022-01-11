Arsenal reported to be in talks to sign quality Premier League forward

Todofichajes sensationally claims Arsenal is in talks to sign Ollie Watkins this month.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for several strikers around Europe in recent months.

Their main target remains Dusan Vlahovic, but the Serbian would cost a lot of money.

They will also struggle to sign him in this winter transfer window, so they are looking at alternatives.

Watkins has been on their radar for some time now as the Englishman impresses for Aston Villa.

The report claims the Gunners are already in talks with the Villans over a move for the former Brentford man.

The striker is currently valued at €35m, a fee that shouldn’t be a problem for Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering that we might lose Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, we need more than one new striker.

Signing two frontmen in this window would take too much money, so landing Watkins first is a great idea.

His arrival could help fire us into a top-four finish by the end of this season.

Achieving that would make it easier to convince Vlahovic to make a move to the Emirates in the summer.

However, we might miss out on the Serbian then if we cannot convince him we are building a squad capable of matching his ambitions.