Arsenal reported to be interested in 17-year-old Celtic youngster

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Celtic youngster Rocco Vata.

The 17-year-old is their B-team star and has also proven his class in the UEFA Youth league this season.

As he continues to develop, top European sides are considering a move for him.

A report on The Sun says Arsenal will face a battle with the likes of Manchester City, AC Milan, Juventus and Roma for his signature.

The calibre of clubs looking to sign him shows what a talent he is and Celtic currently values him at £1.75million.

Last summer, he signed his first professional deal with the Hoops, which ties him to them until 2024.

His father is the former Celtic player Rudi Vata and the report says they have no intention to sell him now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although Vata is attracting the attention of top European clubs, he will only be in our youth team if he joins us now.

At 17, he has a lot of time to develop and is closer to first-team action at Celtic than if he moves to the Emirates.

We could sign him to bolster our academy ranks, but he might want to leave the Hoops for a team that will guarantee him first-team action.

Watch Arteta on PSV, Xhaka and Saka and our third 1-0 win in a row!…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids