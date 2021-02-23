Arsenal reported to be interested in 23-year-old Newcastle United man

During Project Restart last year, Arsenal had two solid goalkeepers after Emi Martinez took his chance in the absence of Bernd Leno to shine.

However, he joined Aston Villa in the summer after Mikel Arteta couldn’t guarantee him regular playing time at the Emirates.

They entered this season with Alex Runarsson as the backup to Leno, but the Iceland International quickly showed Arsenal that you shouldn’t expect so much from a goalkeeper in a low-to-mid table Ligue 1 side.

They have had to sign Matt Ryan on loan from Brighton to provide proper cover for Leno, but he might return to his parent team in the summer.

Arsenal has made plans to add another goalkeeper to their team and Todofichajes says they want to sign Newcastle goalie, Freddie Woodman.

He is currently on loan at Swansea, whom he is helping to challenge for promotion to the English top flight.

The report says Arsenal wants a young goalkeeper that can grow alongside Leno and he is at the top of their list.

The London-born England youth international has kept an incredible 16 clean sheets in 28 league games for the Swans this season.

He would still be down the pecking order at Newcastle when he returns and being a reserve at the Emirates might interest him more than at Saint James Park.