Arsenal reported to be interested in making a move for 24-year-old La Liga flop

Luka Jovic is a long-term target of Arsenal and he has continued to struggle in Spain in Real Madrid.

The Serbian was one of the finest strikers in the world when he initially played for Eintracht Frankfurt.

His form for them made him one of the players to sign, and Madrid won the race for his signature.

That move feels like a mistake now because he can barely buy a goal for himself at the Spanish club.

They have been linked with a move for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe and expect to sign at least one when the transfer window reopens.

Jovic might have to make way and he could land in north London.

Marca says Arsenal remains interested in a move for him and the Gunners have been testing the waters for the striker in the last few weeks.

They will now look to conclude a move for him in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jovic is still just 24, but he has been around for some time now and one can think he is a veteran.

At that age, he can still return to form and Mikel Arteta has become some kind of specialist in that.

He has turned Martin Odegaard into a top player after the midfielder struggled in Madrid and could do the same for Jovic.

