Arsenal reported to be interested in making a move for 24-year-old La Liga flop

Luka Jovic is a long-term target of Arsenal and he has continued to struggle in Spain in Real Madrid.
The Serbian was one of the finest strikers in the world when he initially played for Eintracht Frankfurt.
His form for them made him one of the players to sign, and Madrid won the race for his signature.
That move feels like a mistake now because he can barely buy a goal for himself at the Spanish club.
They have been linked with a move for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe and expect to sign at least one when the transfer window reopens.
Jovic might have to make way and he could land in north London.
Marca says Arsenal remains interested in a move for him and the Gunners have been testing the waters for the striker in the last few weeks.
They will now look to conclude a move for him in the summer.
Jovic is still just 24, but he has been around for some time now and one can think he is a veteran.
At that age, he can still return to form and Mikel Arteta has become some kind of specialist in that.
He has turned Martin Odegaard into a top player after the midfielder struggled in Madrid and could do the same for Jovic.
As a back up maybe
But our main target must be a top forward else getting 4th this season will just will be a waste of another season
If the club are serious about challenging for trophies they need to act in the summer ,because this squad is not competing with the big boys as they are .
We stand *
Who would you sign Dan?
I said 12 months ago mate that Victor Osimhen would be my ideal target(having seen him at Lille ) and having seen Artetas set up this season I think he would suit us ,having not watched him this season though I cannot comment on his form although TRVL gave me an in-depth write up a few months back which was , if I remember still positive feedback.
I would love dybala aswell as can play a number of positions and is said to be leaving .
Take him on loan for a year as a backup for the shiny new striker we get this Summer. If he produces, then make the loan permanent, if he goes full-on Ceballos send him back to Real.