Arsenal reported to be keen on making a move for Real Madrid star

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Real Madrid star, Rodrygo Goes as they continue to search for attackers that will solve their goal-scoring problems from next season.

The Brazilian has been in Madrid since 2019, but he is still just 21 and remains one of the fine youngsters in their squad.

However, Los Blancos are always looking to sign the biggest stars in world football, and they have been linked with a move for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in recent months.

It seems at least one of them will move to the Spanish capital, and that means some of their players will have to give way.

They are now prepared to cash in on Rodrygo, according to Todofichajes, and the report claims the player could head for the Premier League.

Several clubs in the competition want to sign him and Arsenal is one of them, according to the report.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rodrygo has not exactly been a regular at Real Madrid since he joined the club, yet he makes an impact when he gets a chance to play for them.

Mikel Arteta has developed a reputation for rescuing players from the Spanish club and he could help the Brazilian return to form at the Emirates.