Arsenal reported to be keen on signing Serie A midfielder

Arsenal has turned their attention towards signing Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli as they search for reinforcements.

The Gunners will continue their squad overhaul this summer as they continue to back Mikel Arteta with the right players.

The former midfielder remains at the helm despite leading them to a poor finish last season.

The Gunners understand that Arteta inherited a number of deadwood players at the club and he needs to clear them out before he can achieve success.

They intend to support him in his bid to bring in top quality players to the club this summer.

They will likely be forced into making new midfield signings this season as Granit Xhaka appears set to leave them for AS Roma.

They have already lost Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard, who both returned to Real Madrid after their respective loan spell at the Emirates.

Mirror Football reports that they have become the latest team to target a move for Italian midfielder, Locatelli.

The midfielder is attracting serious attention around Europe and Sassuolo expects to make some good money from selling him.

The report says he would leave for the right price and the Italians are not expecting to sell him for less than £34m.