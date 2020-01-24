Arsenal reported to be keen on signing Serie A midfielder

Arsenal keen on AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

Arsenal is very interested in signing AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu according to reports in the Italian media.

The Gunners are looking to make a few additions to their squad in this transfer window however, the defence is their priority.

However, reports in Italy via Corriere dello Sport as cited by forzaitalianfootball claims that Arsenal has asked AC Milan about the availability of Calhanoglu.

The Turkish midfielder moved to Milan from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2017 and he has continued to impress with the Italian giants.

Milan’s manager Stefano Pioli has trusted him in midfield this season, but Arsenal still believes that the lure of playing in the Premier League could make the player decide to join them.

Mikel Arteta has been doing well since he became the Gunners’ manager but he would do better with some reinforcements.

The club’s board has not promised him a major signing this month, however, he may get a player if a good one became available.

Calhanoglu can add some needed creativity to the Arsenal midfield and also reduce the workload on Mesut Ozil.

He joined Milan for €24million, Arsenal may be forced to cough out a similar amount if they want to sign him.

I have watched Calhanoglu a few times and on each occasion, he has looked a decent player, however, I am not sure the club should be trying to land any player that is not a central defender, that is clearly the biggest problem position at this moment in time.