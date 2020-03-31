Arsenal reported to be keen on two young brothers playing in Serie A

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Ivorian brothers, Hamed and Amad Traorè​ as they continue their development in Italy.

Hamed, 20 who is the most senior of the two, is currently on loan at Sassuolo from Empoli and has been staring for them.

His performances for the Italians have drawn the attention of Arsenal and 90mins claims that he is now firmly on the Gunners’ radar.

His younger brother, Amad, 17 is currently on the books of impressive Atalanta but he has made just three first-team appearances for the free-scoring side.

The same report further claims that Arsenal is running the rule over both players but signing Hamed would be more complicated.

Hamed has just joined Sassuolo on loan and he is expected to be with them for two seasons, after which they are obligated to sign him permanently.

However, Italian champions, Juventus has the first refusal on the player and that is set to drive his transfer fee even higher.

The Gunners would reportedly have to pay a fee in the region of £20 million if they want to stand a chance of signing him.

Based on that it may well be that Arsenal gets more joy out of trying to sign the younger brother, Amad.

Mikel Arteta is targeting a number of summer signings and the impressive performances of the likes of Bukayo Saka will motivate him to sign even more youngsters.