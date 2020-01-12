Arsenal reported to be preparing a bid for classy Serie A midfielder

Arsenal is prepared to launch a bid for AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Turkish International has been one of the regulars under Stefano Pioli, but Italian media outlet Calciomercato claims that he is eyeing a move elsewhere.

The report further claims that Milan is not against selling the midfielder as his sale would help them in their efforts to fund the rebuilding of their squad.

Calhanoglu is one of the top midfielders in Italy and he has been the subject of interest from several other European sides.

The midfielder is currently valued at around £20 million and Arsenal remain on the lookout for players of his quality.

Mikel Arteta has managed to convince Granit Xhaka to remain beyond this month, but reports last week claimed that the Spaniard is still looking for a new midfielder.

Calhanoglu also sees a move away from Milan as the best way for him to stake his claim for a place in Turkey’s starting XI at the Euros in the summer.

Arsenal is looking to have a quiet window this month and make major signings when the summer transfer window opens. But if Arteta can convince them that Calhanoglu is perfect for his system then this transfer could materialise before the end of the month.