Arsenal reported to be ready to hold talks with another young Brazilian

Arsenal has built up a strong Brazilian connection in recent years, both among the players and management through the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhães and Edu and it is now being reported that another Brazilian could soon be joining.

Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola via his YouTube channel is claiming that Arsenal are set to open up talks with 20-year-old Danilo, who currently plies his trade with Palmeiras.

The youngster has been compared to Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kane, as reported by HITC and is reportedly available at an affordable £13m.

Just Arsenal says

To be honest, I know nothing about the player so it is very difficult to give any first-hand knowledge but there are reports that talk about him in glowing terms as well as the usual Youtube videos.

No idea if he will be a success at Arsenal but it does confirm that the club is continuing down the road of signing talented youngsters.

One can only hope that he ends up being as good as Martinelli because while it is a good thing that we are bringing in younger players, we also need experience and desperately so and investing too much money in young players has not seen us progress as we may have hoped.