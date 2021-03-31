Arsenal reported to be ready to make a move for Premier League legend

Arsenal has reportedly made the first contact with regards to signing Sergio Aguero this summer.

The Manchester City striker leaves the Premier League leaders at the end of this season as one of the best strikers to ever play in the English top flight.

He will not lack a new team to play for next season and Arsenal wants to land him.

The Gunners have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette as their most senior strikers.

As reports of Aguero’s future continue to make news around the world, several teams would hope to sign him.

Mikel Arteta worked with him at City and the Spaniard will feel he can convince the striker to join his side.

With that in mind, the Gunners have reportedly taken the first step to sign him by contacting his camp, according to journalist Lucas Scagliola via Sports Illustrated.

The report says at the moment no one knows what they have agreed on, but the Gunners certainly made their interest in his signature known to his entourage.

Landing Aguero would take a lot of finances in terms of wages and a signing on fee and that could spell the end of the road for one of Aubameyang and Lacazette.