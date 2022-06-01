Arsenal reported to be still monitoring Barcelona flop

Arsenal has a long-standing interest in Barcelona goalkeeper, Neto, and Goal Brazil says they are still looking to sign him.

The Catalans want to offload the former Juventus goalie from their squad because he earns so much money.

The 32-year-old has been at Barca since 2019, but he continues to be the second choice.

Arsenal has added Aaron Ramsdale to their squad and Matt Turner will join them in the summer.

With Bernd Leno still on their books, Neto will almost certainly not play if he moves to the Emirates.

But the report claims they are still interested in a move for him and could secure the signature of the Brazilian.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neto is simply not good enough to play for us and we have more than enough players in his position now.

It makes little sense to have up to four goalies vying for just a single spot on the team.

Instead of signing him, we need to focus on players in other positions that we are lacking options.

We need new attackers and midfielders and the club’s focus should be on securing ideal players for these positions.

If we get our transfer business done right, this team can comfortably clinch a top-four spot in the next campaign.

