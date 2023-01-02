Arsenal reported to be targeting two USA stars

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs targeting top players of the USA national team as they continue to bolster their squad at the Emirates.

The Gunners have been in fantastic form for much of this season and remain one side that will almost certainly end the term inside the top four.

Sitting top of the league gives a good feeling and Mikel Arteta’s side will not give up that spot without a fight.

To stay in contention, they must continue to strengthen the group and a report reveals they could buy two USA stars.

A report in The Daily Mail reveals Arsenal has an interest in Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Valencia’s Yunus Musah.

The latter was on their books before leaving in 2019 and did well at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup to recapture their interest.

Pulisic is struggling for game time at Chelsea and could be available for transfer for the right price next month or in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pulisic and Musah are top players and were superb for their country at the World Cup, which should make them a good addition to our squad.

However, we must be sure they fit into our system before we add them to the group to avoid wasting money.

