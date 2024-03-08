Arsenal reported to be tracking 18-year-old Brazilian attacker

Arsenal has a history of embracing the talents of Brazilian players and continues to scout and nurture young talents from the country. With a Brazilian sporting director, the club has access to some of the finest youngsters emerging from Brazil, providing them with a potential pipeline of talent.

One of the latest prospects on Arsenal’s radar is Alisson Santana, who currently plays for Atlético Mineiro. The young player has been earning opportunities in the first team, showcasing his skills and drawing attention from top European clubs, with Arsenal reportedly among his serious suitors.

According to a report from Metro Sport, Arsenal has been closely monitoring Santana’s performances and is considering him for a potential move to the Emirates. However, given the competition in Arsenal’s first team, there’s a possibility that he may struggle to secure a regular spot and could be loaned out to other clubs to further develop his skills. Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, is expected to be active in the summer transfer market as they seek to strengthen their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Santana is just at the start of his career and the smart thing to do is probably to allow him to develop further at his present club.

The midfielder still has so much time on his hands and rushing him to Europe could affect his development as a player.

