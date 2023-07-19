Arsenal reported to be tracking young Croatian midfielder

Arsenal are monitoring 20-year-old Croatian midfielder Martin Baturina, who has been compared to Luka Modric, reports The Express. Baturina is one of the finest youngsters in his country and continues to do well to maintain his development.

The Gunners have already had a good summer, making early moves for their main targets, but they are still looking to add to their squad. Baturina would be a significant addition to their midfield, and he could be a key player for the club in the years to come.

However, at 20, he may struggle in London if he moves to Arsenal now. The club could add him to their books and allow him to remain with his present employers and continue to develop his skills. This would help them clinch his signature before any other suitor makes their move to do so.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Croatia is awash with impressive talents, and it would be great if Arsenal could get a piece of the action. Baturina is a talented youngster, and he could be a valuable asset to the club in the future.

However, it is important to be patient with him. He is still young and developing, and he may not be ready to make an immediate impact at Arsenal. The club should be willing to give him time to develop and reach his full potential.

