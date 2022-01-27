Arsenal are claimed to have agreed terms for a deal to sign Matt Turner from US Major League side New England Revolutions.
The goalkeeper is expected to replace Bernd Leno as the Gunners new second-choice goalkeeper, with Aaron Ramsdale having overthrown the German in the pecking order this season with a string of consistent performances between the sticks.
None of our youngsters were able to make enough of an impression during pre-season, prior to the signing of the England international, and with Leno having been away on international duty.
Karl Hein could well have the chance to impress having gone out on loan in the Championship, but Arsenal have clearly decided that none of their current crop are up to the standard as of yet, and are now claimed to have agreed a deal to sign the German’s replacement.
ESPN journalist Taylor Twellman claims that the deal has been agreed, with just the routine paperwork being sorted.
Breaking 💥💥💥💥
Within the last hour, the parties have agreed to terms on a summer transfer of @headdturnerr to @Arsenal. Documents remain to be filed. What a moment for @NERevolution and especially Matt Turner. Undrafted to THIS!!!
Now he must deliver for the @USMNT tonight.
— Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 27, 2022
I can’t personally say that I’ve seen anything of the American, with the MLS not a league I follow strongly, but given our recent scouting network and signings, you can only feel positive about any signing that the club is making, and it will be interesting to see if he could well challenge Ramsdale for the number one jersey next season.
Patrick
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
The next four days are going to be very interesting.
Fresh quotes from Saliba twitted by Fabrizio Romano. The suspense surrounding his future continues. Icl slightly concerned.
Another Woolworth’s special?
27 years old, and never played in the EPL.
Probably won’t get much playing time either, since we only have EPL games left.
Not sure what benefit he would get from playing in the U23’s either.
Let;s hope Ramsdale doesn’t get injured.
PS: why would the current USMNT Keeper go to a club where he may not play another senior game before the World Cup?
Does this proposed transfer smell fishy?
Turner is a small fish in the transfer business and may be just a shirt seller for the American market.
He maybe just a cheap chip in the transfer market to help get decent coin for Leno.
Chambers cost 16mill fee in 2014 (the equivalent of 30mill in todays market) and 14mill in salary =30mill. At the time he was seen as a bright prospect. But things never worked out under 3 managers. Apparently he has gone on a free. 74 PL games in 7 seasons. Interestingly his most prolific season was his first as a 19 year old when he turned out 23 times. After that he was hardly called upon even after recovery from injury and enjoyed his best season on loan at Fulham in 18/19. One assumes he was only kept so long to occupy one of the HG quota places. Around at the same time as the so called British core few of whom ever fulfilled that promise. AMN Nelson Nketiah Holding are part of the present British core with none likely to be here much longer. The new core Saka and ESR look more promising but they are just two.
It feels like we are going to do some interesting business late on. Even rumours Xhaka + Aubameyang could be on the move yet. One assumes some significant incomings are on the horizon. Might distract the critics for a couple of weeks 🙂