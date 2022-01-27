Arsenal are claimed to have agreed terms for a deal to sign Matt Turner from US Major League side New England Revolutions.

The goalkeeper is expected to replace Bernd Leno as the Gunners new second-choice goalkeeper, with Aaron Ramsdale having overthrown the German in the pecking order this season with a string of consistent performances between the sticks.

None of our youngsters were able to make enough of an impression during pre-season, prior to the signing of the England international, and with Leno having been away on international duty.

Karl Hein could well have the chance to impress having gone out on loan in the Championship, but Arsenal have clearly decided that none of their current crop are up to the standard as of yet, and are now claimed to have agreed a deal to sign the German’s replacement.

ESPN journalist Taylor Twellman claims that the deal has been agreed, with just the routine paperwork being sorted.

Breaking 💥💥💥💥 Within the last hour, the parties have agreed to terms on a summer transfer of @headdturnerr to @Arsenal. Documents remain to be filed. What a moment for @NERevolution and especially Matt Turner. Undrafted to THIS!!!

Now he must deliver for the @USMNT tonight. — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 27, 2022

I can’t personally say that I’ve seen anything of the American, with the MLS not a league I follow strongly, but given our recent scouting network and signings, you can only feel positive about any signing that the club is making, and it will be interesting to see if he could well challenge Ramsdale for the number one jersey next season.

