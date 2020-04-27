Arsenal reported to have come to a decision over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal has reportedly ended talks about a new deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and they will listen to offers for his signature in the summer reckons the Express.

The Gabonese striker has been Arsenal’s most important player all season as he continues to score most of the goals that have kept the season alive.

However, he will have one year left on his current deal in a few months’ time and the club has been in talks with him over a new deal.

Both parties have struggled to find a breakthrough in the talks and Arsenal has now given up on keeping hold of him according to the Express.

The Gunners will now look to cash in on the former Borrusia Dortmund star who joined them just two years ago.

The Express further states that Aubameyang has asked the Gunners to pay him £300k per week if they want to keep him, but the Gunners have learnt from their experience after making Mesut Ozil their top earner only for his performances to drop.

They lost Aaron Ramsey for free over the same contract issue and they would rather sell Aubameyang in the next transfer window, instead of losing him for nothing.