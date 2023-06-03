Arsenal reported to have given up on signing Chelsea’s Mason Mount

With Granit Xhaka about to go, Thomas Partey’s future in doubt, and the signing of two quality midfielders on the agenda, Arsenal’s midfield might look very different next season. In the same breath, here’s an interesting update on Mason Mount, a player linked with a move to the Emirates

Mason Mount appears to be heading to Manchester United. Chelsea has been trying for months to get him to sign a new deal; his current contract expires next year. Many top clubs have taken notice of Chelsea No. 19’s dilemma.

As we’ve noted, Arsenal was one of the clubs interested in him. Mount might be a hit at any top club; his quality is “up there”, and he is “dangerous” on a good day. With Arsenal in need of adding quality stars this summer, one would wonder why they’ve let Manchester United make all the progress, agreeing personal terms with Mount, when they could derail the Red Devils plans with an offer of their own.

Given Arsenal’s growth this season; establishing themselves as the real deal, I doubt a player would refuse them. According to the Metro, Arsenal are not interested in interfering with Manchester United’s pursuit of Mount since they are only focused on signing Declan Rice.

Rice has been regarded Arteta’s headline signing for 2023 for months. West Ham want around £100 million for his transfer, although Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also interested. Arsenal’s focus on Rice is worthwhile; I’m sure we’ll hear shortly that he’s agreed to personal terms. After that we’ll hear from Fabrizio; “Here we go! West Ham has agreed to terms with Arsenal for Declan Rice in a record bid, subject to medicals.”

Daniel O

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

