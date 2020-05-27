Arsenal reported to have opened talks with Bundesliga teenager

Arsenal has reportedly opened talks with the representatives of former Manchester City youngster, Rabbi Matondo as he continues to impress in the German Bundesliga.

Matondo joined Schalke 04 only last summer after the Germans paid Manchester City 13 million Euros for his signature.

He has become an important part of David Wagner’s side that started the season in fine fashion, although not so well since its resumption.

He has attracted the attention of teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona and Todo Fichajes claims that Arsenal and Chelsea are two top Premier League sides who are also considering a move for him.

The report further claims that the Gunners have already opened talks with his representatives and are hopeful of beating other teams to his signature, eventually.

Arsenal signed Nicolas Pepe in the summer and they have also given chances to Reiss Nelson on the wing this season.

It is unclear where Mikel Arteta would use Matondo in his team or if he plans to alter his current setup.

However, one thing could make this move hard to pull off and that is the fact that Matondo left Manchester City because he wasn’t guaranteed a place in Pep Guardiola’s team.

Arteta would have to show that he has plans of playing Matondo in his first-team before the winger may want to join the Gunners.