Arsenal reported to have turned down two bids for loan player

Arsenal has reportedly turned down two offers from AS Roma to make the loan deal of Henrikh Mkhitaryan permanent.

The Armenian has been on loan at the Italian side this season and he seems to have revived his career.

He has been in fine form, despite his season being disrupted by injuries and he has become a key member of the Roma squad.

Mikel Arteta had earlier said that the attacker may still have a future at the Emirates, however, with just one season left on his current deal, it appears that Arsenal would rather cash-in.

The latest report from the Standard claims that Arsenal and AS Roma are still struggling to reach an agreement over the player’s sale.

The report further claims that Roma has tabled two bids for his permanent signature and the last bid was worth up to £10 million. However, it claims that the Gunners want at least double that fee for Armenian.

Arsenal is hoping that his form in Rome will attract more suitors and that could see them get exactly what they think that he is worth.

However, he may decide to return and run down his contract next season which wouldn’t be good for Arsenal as the Gunners look to avoid losing their players on a free.