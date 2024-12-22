Arsenal reportedly activate €60m release clause for Spain U21 midfielder – Cover for Odegaard?

Arsenal have, reportedly, moved fast in their attempt to sign this talented La Liga midfielder.

Arguably the biggest news concerning the Gunners this week has been the reported activation of a €60million release clause for Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro. The report has started to garner media attention since it was revealed by Fichajes a few days ago.

Actual links between us and the player started just over a month ago in a period where there was much debate about the failure to sign adequate cover for Martin Ødegaard. If the report is anything to go by, then it will mean that we’ve consolidated our interest in bringing him to the club with an eye on him being the present and future of our midfield.

In the report, it stated an agreement in principle has been reached for a summer arrival for the player, with Gunners expected to pay the aforementioned release clause. It also went as far as saying an announcement will be made in the coming months.

The 5 ft 8 in Spanish international is having a very good season currently, thanks to his quite respectable tally of 4 goals in La Liga this campaign along with some brilliant performances. These performances have mostly come from the left-midfield/left-wing position but he is also capable of playing in midfield, attacking midfield specifically.

Regardless of how good he is, we do have to wonder if we’ve made the right decision (if the reports are true). That money could be used for something better like our search for a center-forward and a proper wide player. I understand the importance of signing younger profiles (he’s 21) with an eye for future success, but all of us will agree that we don’t need it now!

The fact that he won’t even arrive till in the summer is the most disappointing considering we need reinforcements in January. With that said, if he does eventually come in, will we see a potential midfield reshuffle by Arteta? I mean he very well might utilise him in a midfield three consisting of dual number 10s.

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

