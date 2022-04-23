Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal reportedly agree deal for Manchester City star

Well, there is some very interesting news this morning, as it has been revealed that Arsenal have had advanced talks with the Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, who is extremely keen to leave the Etihad this summer.

The Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola has revealed the details in his podcast, saying that although terms have been agreed with the 25 year-old, there is still an agreement needed with Man City.

It seems that Jesus is desperate to represent Brazil in the World Cup in Qatar, but having only played 16 times for the EPL Champions this season, he wants to be playing regularly next season so he is not overlooked for the national team.

It would appear that the striker would get even less game time if he remained in Manchester, with rumours indicating that Erling Haaland will be going to the Etihad on a mega deal, which would leave Jesus even further on the sidelines.

This rumour has grown more legs this morning, with Fabrizio Romano also confirming Arsenal’s interest, but saying therehas been no contact between the clubs so far…..

Is Gabriel Jesus a good signing for the Gunners?

  3. Why should we help City land Haaland? Statistically worse than Lacazette while playing for the best team in the world.
    Under contract till end of next season.
    Offer 12mill fee and 60k p/w salary.
    Take it or leave it.
    Anyway probably end up at Saudi United the only club stupid enough and rich enough to pay the ridiculous 50m asking price.

  7. i think Jesus is a little under appreciated at City tbh

    I think he is a pretty bug upgrade on Laca

    his hold up play is miles better than Laca as he has the agility and pace to go again and get further forward without slowing the Counter down.

    He is vastly superior to Laca technically too.

    The question is, is he what we are really looking for in a striker?

  8. I trust the club to make the right call but Jesus doesn’t seem like the answer to me. He’s a good poacher but I don’t think he’s at the level we need to keep progressing. I’m a big fan of Charles de Ketelaere at Club Bruge. 21, tall, quick, strong and a very unconventional hybrid of the no 9 and no 10 roles.

  9. Not prolific but has loads of potential and let’s not forget he’s been used as a sub mostly by Pep. I’d be very happy if we end up having him.

    People must remember we need two strikers at most and am sorry to say this I don’t rate Nkentia at all.

