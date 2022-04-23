Arsenal reportedly agree deal for Manchester City star

Well, there is some very interesting news this morning, as it has been revealed that Arsenal have had advanced talks with the Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, who is extremely keen to leave the Etihad this summer.

The Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola has revealed the details in his podcast, saying that although terms have been agreed with the 25 year-old, there is still an agreement needed with Man City.

It seems that Jesus is desperate to represent Brazil in the World Cup in Qatar, but having only played 16 times for the EPL Champions this season, he wants to be playing regularly next season so he is not overlooked for the national team.

It would appear that the striker would get even less game time if he remained in Manchester, with rumours indicating that Erling Haaland will be going to the Etihad on a mega deal, which would leave Jesus even further on the sidelines.

This rumour has grown more legs this morning, with Fabrizio Romano also confirming Arsenal’s interest, but saying therehas been no contact between the clubs so far…..

Gabriel Jesus will leave Man City in the summer, the plan is clear since months as they're working on Haaland deal and contract expires in 2023. 🇧🇷 #MCFC Arsenal interest is confirmed and serious, as per @jorgenicola @David_Ornstein – but still no bid/direct talks between clubs. pic.twitter.com/akinrtEy7i — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2022

Is Gabriel Jesus a good signing for the Gunners?