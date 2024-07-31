Arsenal reportedly agrees personal terms with Euro 2024 winner

Arsenal has reportedly agreed on personal terms with Mikel Merino and will now look to reach an agreement with Real Sociedad.

The midfielder has been on their radar since his stunning performances at Euro 2024.

Merino was one of the best players for Spain as they secured the trophy, and his fine performances caught Arsenal’s attention.

The Gunners continue to work on various transfers this summer, and he is considered the next player they will add to their squad.

Mikel Arteta’s side has several top midfielders, but they do not want to miss out on Merino.

The Gunners have lost Mohamed Elneny, and Thomas Partey could leave this summer or next, so they need to bolster that spot on their team again.

Merino is an ideal profile to add to their squad, and a report in The Sun claims the Gunners have secured an agreement on personal terms with him.

This shows the midfielder also wants the transfer, and Arteta’s side will now look to find an agreement with his current employers.

With a year left on his current deal, Sociedad should be open to finding a solution now instead of losing him as a free agent next summer.

Merino will be a fine addition to our squad, and agreeing on personal terms is a clear sign that he wants the move.

